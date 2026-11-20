The International Security Forum was held in Pristina, organized by RIT Kosovo in cooperation with the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). The central theme of the meeting was the connection between technology, innovation, and state security, with special attention to artificial intelligence.

Lulëzon Jagxhiu also took part in the event, delivering the opening address alongside Minister Mimoza Kusari-Lila, SCSP President and Executive Director Yll Bajraktari, and RIT Kosovo President Albina Balidemaj-Basha.

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During his speech, Jagxhiu stressed that rapid advances in the technological field impose strategic decisions on a small state like Kosovo. According to him, it is essential to clarify which technological capabilities should be cultivated domestically, which should be kept under oversight, and what opportunities alliances with international partners offer.

He also emphasized that security, reliability, human control, and institutional readiness are key elements when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence.

An important part of his discussion was devoted to preparations for establishing the National Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence. This structure is expected to function as a reference point for expertise, research, and the concrete application of this technology.

According to Jagxhiu, the center aims to connect state institutions, academia, private business, and foreign partners, paving the way for strengthening local capacities in this sector.

He also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and knowledge-sharing, mentioning the contribution that studies and recommendations from initiatives such as the National Security and Innovation Consortium (NSIC) can bring.

Jagxhiu expressed interest in expanding cooperation with SCSP, so that Kosovo is not limited only to consuming new technologies, but builds knowledge, skills, and institutional structures for using them safely and responsibly.