New appointment at the helm of Customs, 319 million lekë for damaged homes and new rules for public-private partnerships – government decisions

The Council of Ministers held its next meeting on 20 November 2026, where it approved a series of decisions affecting the customs administration, reconstruction funds, public properties, public-private partnerships and preparations for European Union integration.

In the field of customs administration, the government decided to dismiss Besmir Beja and appointed Fation Shehu as the new Director General of Customs. This decision enters into force immediately.

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Another important decision concerns the allocation of funds from the Reconstruction Program for the reinforcement of individual dwellings damaged by the earthquake. Specifically, the use of 319,350,424 lekë without VAT was approved for three municipalities: Shijak, Vorë and Krujë.

The distribution of funds is planned as follows: Shijak Municipality will receive 20,376,100 lekë, Vorë Municipality 221,966,407 lekë and Krujë Municipality 77,007,917 lekë. These amounts will be used for dwellings classified with severe damage, namely damage level DS4, which do not require full rebuilding but need renovation and reinforcement works.

The Council of Ministers also approved the rules for determining the types and nature of financial support and possible fiscal risks in public-private partnership contracts. The decision includes various forms of support, such as availability payments, subsidies, capital contributions, co-financing from the state budget and contractual guarantees. It also requires financial commitments and fiscal risks to be identified and documented, while the Ministry of Finance will carry out the relevant assessment.

In the context of preparations for future EU membership, the government approved a decision related to Albania’s participation in the Internal Market Information System (IMI). This decision defines the coordinating structures, responsible authorities, administrative cooperation procedures, training of officials and measures for personal data protection.

According to the decision, the operational exchange of information through the IMI system will be activated after Albania’s membership in the EU, or at an earlier date if determined through a relevant act or agreement.

The government also approved the criteria for rent compensation for operational employees of the Supervision Agency in the System of Execution of Criminal Decisions, who are transferred outside their permanent residence and are not provided with accommodation by the institution.

For transfers within the country, compensation is provided only when the distance from the permanent residence is more than 36 kilometers. The housing area for which compensation is granted is 30 square meters for an employee without dependent family members, with an additional 10 square meters for each other family member.

At the same meeting, it was decided to convert the lease contract between Tepelenë Municipality and the company “ZAGROTURIZËM” sh.p.k. into a contract with a fee of 1 euro. In addition, the partial final list of state public immovable properties transferring to the ownership of Himarë Municipality was approved.

Another approved decision provides for the transfer for use to Maliq Municipality of certain public properties, identified with serial numbers from 977 to 1014. Maliq Municipality is not allowed to change the purpose of these properties or to alienate them.

Finally, the Council of Ministers approved an amendment to the Priority Policy Document 2027–2029, replacing the annex containing the Unique List of Projects of National Importance.