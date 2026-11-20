The 174th protest march, citizens walk through the streets of the capital as police keep them under surveillance

The 174th consecutive protest by students and citizens against the executive continues today.

After authorities did not grant permission to gather at “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, participants have started a march through the streets of Tirana.

Të lidhura None found

The flag bearer walks at the front of the group, leading the crowd of protesters.

As they march, they chant in unison “Albania of Albanians, death to traitors.”

Meanwhile, police forces continue to keep them under surveillance from behind during the march.