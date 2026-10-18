Haziri opposes holding Serbian elections in Kosovo

Lutfi Haziri, deputy leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), said that Serbia’s elections should not be held in Kosovo. According to him, the country should continue dismantling the remaining structures of Serbian institutions.

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Serbia plans to hold elections on October 25. Since 2021, the Kurti Government has not allowed the organization of Serbian elections on Kosovo’s territory. A few days ago, the conduct of election campaigns was also banned in the north.

Asked about this issue in an interview for kp, Haziri responded that Serbia’s elections should not be allowed under any circumstances. He said that some fragments, remnants, and fossils of Serbia’s institutions continue to exist in Kosovo, but the process of dismantling Serbian and former Yugoslav institutions began and occurred on June 12, 1999. According to him, the complete removal of these structures is only a matter of time.

Haziri stressed that it must be guaranteed that every citizen of Kosovo lives well in their own homeland, enjoys equal treatment, and integrates with confidence into the institutions of the Republic.

Regarding the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue, Haziri expressed little expectation for progress, even after the functionalization of Kosovo’s institutions. He placed the main responsibility for obstacles in the process and for instability on Serbia.

According to Haziri, Serbia’s foreign and domestic policy aims not to close any issue with Kosovo. He said that Kosovo’s primary interest should be resolving open issues as quickly as possible, so that the country moves forward independently.

Haziri warned that Serbia will continue to be a source of instability and mentioned 47-48 barracks that, according to him, are being built around the border. He described this as an old policy, saying that Serbia acts against Kosovo’s independence, while Kosovo should work in support of it.

Haziri also spoke about developments prior to the election of President Justina Shiroka-Pula. He said that the Vetëvendosje Movement has no problem cooperating with the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), referring to the events of October 6.

He stated that the LDK had consciously opposed cooperation on the president and the government, while he described the lack of internal consensus on the president as a consequence. According to him, Vetëvendosje’s cooperation with the PDK was concretized on the night of October 6 and came out of a closed circle. Haziri added that there are now no obstacles or red lines for cooperation between parties and that this should be applied in practice.

Describing the LDK’s stance in opposition, Haziri said that the party will not enter into political clashes without substance. He said that the LDK’s opposition will aim for better governance, improvement of citizens’ lives, and better functioning of state mechanisms.

Haziri criticized what he called a race to worsen the situation in Kosovo and said that the LDK will not take part in it. He opposed, as he put it, any attempt to capture the state and establish a party-state relationship. The Republic, he said, belongs to the citizens, while parliamentary democracy has been defined as the method of state organization and must not be undermined.

He added that the LDK will act as a united and active opposition, without opposing merely for appearances and without joining what he called the “spitting contest.”

Haziri announced that 2027 will be a year of internal elections in the LDK. In the absence of political elections for institutions, he said, the next political race will take place within the party.

He expressed conviction that 2027 can become the year of the LDK and that its major comeback is possible in a political circumstance that will bring larger political processes.