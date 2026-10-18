Çun Lajçi supports protesters in Tirana: Leave, Ed, you have no other way out, my heart aches when I see young people covered in blood

Kosovar actor Çun Lajçi has reacted to the protests that have engulfed Tirana for the past five days as part of demonstrations against the government, which have continued in the capital for 137 days.

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In a social media post, he called on Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down. Lajçi expressed his outrage over clashes between protesters and police, as well as the images of young people injured during the protests.

The actor criticized Rama’s stance toward protesting citizens and the use of force by police officers. In his reaction, he mentioned the stones thrown during the clashes, the smoke, the batons and the rubber bullets.

He also rejected the prime minister’s justifications for remaining in power and for Albania’s path toward the European Union, questioning the price that, according to him, citizens are paying.

In conclusion, Lajçi repeated his call for Edi Rama to step down and said that Albania would continue on its path without him.

Full post:

Go, Ed, leave! You have no other way out.

This morning I saw a man talking to himself. I felt sorry for him.

At last, he had entered the Prime Minister’s Office. Like a mole, he looked around and spoke. I was saddened.

That man, who had not slept all night, was now drinking coffee and addressing a stone. It was the stone that had come from the hand of a young man on the boulevard as he tried to protect himself from the smoke, batons and rubber bullets.

What a macabre sight!

A prime minister was explaining why he himself should not step down and why a “neo-Ballist” or a “neo-communist” should not come in his place. That is how the detestable man spoke, holding beads and colorful threads in his right hand, even though he is left-handed and a staunch socialist.

He explained why people should eat stones rather than grass, as Ramiz used to say, so that Albania could become Europe.

I felt ashamed, outraged and began to curse:

— May Europe be damned for you!

What value does Europe have if there is no Albania and no Albanians left? Will you go to Europe with masked police officers who speak other languages?

Earlier today I saw a ruined man talking to himself. In his hand he held an improvised weapon: a stone. Perhaps that stone had struck a boy’s head, a girl’s neck or the police chief’s forehead.

I saw a madman seeking to take his madness all the way to hemp, bullets and prison.

A prime minister who has exhausted himself after selling out Albania. Now the fear of losing prevents him from sleeping, keeps him from thinking clearly and from speaking calmly.

I was saddened when I saw the man who had told Europe: “I am the Prime Minister of Albania. I have eight hundred thousand votes. Children with stones do not frighten me. I will do whatever I want with my country!”

I’m sorry, Ed, but my heart aches when I see children covered in blood, Tirana on fire and the squares covered with stones.

Why is this happening? Tell us, why?

Could it be that you bought the office with a title deed?

Leave, because there is no place for you in Albania anymore! Take those votes with you, go to Europe and become king there!

I know that “we will suffer for you and your madness,” but I believe that, with time, we will learn to live without you as well. A “neo-Ballist” will show Europe that not all Albanians are drug addicts and drug dealers.

Go, Ed, go! You have no other way out.