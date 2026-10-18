Eight-year-old struck by vehicle in Shtip; driver leaves the scene

Eight-year-old struck by vehicle in Shtip; driver leaves the scene

An eight-year-old child was struck by a vehicle at a pedestrian crossing near Goce Delchev Primary School in Shtip, while the driver fled the scene.

Të lidhura

None found

The accident happened on Friday at around 6:30 p.m., as the child was crossing at the zebra crossing in front of the school.

After the collision, the driver did not stop to provide the minor with the necessary assistance and drove away.

Initial information indicates that the vehicle had Kumanovo license plates.

The incident was reported to the police, and the injured child was taken to the Clinical Hospital in Shtip for medical treatment. So far, no further information about the driver’s identity has been released.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 12:39

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