Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Calls have been made to mobilize citizens for the national protest announced for Saturday, but concrete arrangements have yet to be finalized. Activist Dritan Goxhaj clarified this during a live appearance on “Prime News24,” where he discussed the upcoming rally and sharply criticized the Democratic Party.

Asked what might happen during the protest, Goxhaj said participants’ conduct would be determined by the actions of police forces. According to him, the protesters’ response would, as always, be proportionate to police intervention.

Të lidhura

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The activist said police had used rubber bullets and tear gas, while protesters had responded with whatever means they had available.

In the same interview, he accused the opposition of seeking to divide protesters for political gain. His reaction followed statements by Democratic Party MP Klevis Balliu, who said some people holding the microphone had prevented Democratic Party members from speaking during the protests.

Goxhaj raised concerns that attacks on protesters and derogatory labels were coming not only from the government but also from the parliamentary opposition. He said the opposition had described them as “microphone thugs,” a label he said was being used deliberately to sow division in pursuit of narrow political interests.

In the activist’s view, these efforts to undermine protesters’ credibility are intended to weaken the civic movement and create divisions among the government’s opponents.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 23:03

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