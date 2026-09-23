Melania Trump: The president works non-stop, from morning till night

In a recent account, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, shared details about her relationship with President Donald Trump, whom she described as an extremely focused and hardworking man with extraordinary energy.

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During the conversation with Fox News, she emphasized that the president has a multitude of issues to manage in his second term and that the international context has changed significantly.

Melania said that he “is very focused. He has a lot on his mind” and that he is “doing his best” to face the challenges of his administration.

According to her description, the president “works non-stop, from morning until evening” and has “more energy than anyone else.”

One of the interview questions was whether Trump asks for her opinion after speeches or public interviews. Speaking about the president’s speech at the United Nations, Melania said that she had assessed it positively.

She said: “I told him he made an excellent presentation. He did very well. It was an excellent speech.”

However, Melania stressed that she does not hesitate to express her views, even when the president disagrees with her.

She said: “I tell him the truth. Sometimes he won’t listen to what I say, but that’s okay. I always tell the truth.”

During the interview, Melania also discussed the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States and his relationship with Donald Trump.

According to her, Xi “decided to do this because they have an excellent relationship” and this visit should be welcomed “with the greatest respect.”

It is anticipated that Melania will accompany the wife of the Chinese president, Peng Liyuan, during a visit to the Smithsonian. Afterwards, both couples are expected to attend a state dinner at the White House and other official activities.

The interview with Fox News was also conducted as part of promoting the Imperia summit, an event focused on women’s leadership, which organizers have described as a kind of “Davos for female leaders.”