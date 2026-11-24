The Municipality of Chair has responded to SMS messages that, according to reports, were sent to students and asked them not to display national flags in schools.

According to the municipality, these are manipulations driven by suspicious circles.

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“We condemn every attempt to spread fear and uncertainty among parents and students through unverified SMS messages that allegedly ban bringing national flags to schools. Behind these manipulations are suspicious circles that do not wish Albanians well,” the response said.

The municipality emphasized that these actions would not succeed in disrupting the festive atmosphere or inciting divisions among citizens. “In Chair, no one can undermine the national flag! No one should dare to frighten our children about their identity and national symbols,” it added.

In conclusion, the municipality stressed that the flag represents pride, identity and dignity.