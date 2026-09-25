From NATO commander to ambassador in Tirana/ 118 days of revolt against Rama! US newspaper: Eric Wendt arrives in Albania amid protests

The US newspaper “Contra Costa Herald” has published a profile of the new US ambassador to Albania, Eric Wendt, who is expected to arrive in Tirana soon.

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According to the US media outlet, Wendt is originally from California and lived and graduated in Clayton. He is a retired lieutenant general in the US Army and former commander of NATO’s Special Operations Headquarters.

Wendt served in the US military for more than three decades, including around 30 years in the “Green Berets” Special Forces. He retired from active service on March 1, 2021, after a military career spanning more than 34 years.

“Contra Costa Herald” describes Wendt as a soldier-diplomat whose career has developed at the intersection of special operations, international policy and alliance management.

After retiring, according to the newspaper, Wendt continued his involvement in national security issues, contributing in advisory and strategic roles, particularly in the fields of special operations, counterterrorism and international cooperation.

One of the principles associated with his military philosophy is the “by, with and through” approach, which focuses on strengthening the capabilities of partner countries to ensure their own security, rather than imposing solutions from outside.

According to the profile published by the US media outlet, this approach emphasizes building long-term relationships, developing capabilities and respecting the sovereignty of partner countries.

However, Wendt is expected to begin his duties in Albania during a period marked by protests in Tirana.

“Contra Costa Herald” refers to a notice from the US Embassy in Tirana, published on September 8, 2026, in which US citizens were warned about demonstrations taking place in the capital.

The notice said that evening protests would continue in Tirana, while further gatherings could also take place in the following days and in other cities.

The Embassy also warned that protests could begin peacefully but escalate, causing traffic blockages and service disruptions. Embassy personnel were advised to avoid demonstrations, particularly near government institutions.

According to the US newspaper, the domestic situation in Albania will be one of the developments the new ambassador will face at the beginning of his term in Tirana.