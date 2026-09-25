Police operation in Tetovo, marijuana seized and two 20-year-olds arrested

Two people, S.I. (20) from the village of Lisec and R.Xh. (20) from Tetovo, were detained yesterday, on 24.09.2026, at around 8:25 p.m. in Tetovo. According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Macedonia, they are suspected of committing the criminal offense under Article 215 of the Criminal Code, relating to the unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

Të lidhura None found

The operation was carried out by police officers from the Unit for Illegal Drug and Arms Trafficking at the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs, after a court warrant was obtained to search R.Xh.’s home and auxiliary premises in Tetovo.

During the search, police found and seized three large packages, as well as a nylon bag containing marijuana.

The suspects were taken to and detained at a police station. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that, after the case documentation is completed, an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed against them.