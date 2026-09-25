Girl enters puberty at 10 months, mother considers freezing her eggs

An unusual case in the United Kingdom has prompted a mother to start thinking about her daughter’s reproductive future. Sienna, who is now 5 years old, showed the first signs of puberty when she was just 10 months old.

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The girl was diagnosed with central precocious puberty (CPP), a rare disorder that occurs when the brain begins sending the hormonal signals responsible for the onset of puberty far too early.

Her mother, 41-year-old Sophie Dumas from London, did not initially suspect that anything was unusual. The signs were noticed during a routine check-up, when a health visitor found that the baby’s breast tissue had enlarged.

Following this observation, Sienna underwent numerous medical examinations. Her mother described the procedures as “extremely distressing.” Doctors conducted hormone tests, stimulation tests and X-rays to determine her bone age, and later performed an MRI scan to examine her brain.

The examinations confirmed that the girl was suffering from central precocious puberty.

“Sienna was a happy and healthy baby,” Sophie said, explaining that she initially did not associate her daughter’s appearance with a hormonal disorder.

The hormone testing process was particularly difficult for the baby. According to her mother, the stress was so intense that one of her veins collapsed, forcing doctors to draw blood from her heels as well.

Sophie tried to calm her daughter by breastfeeding her while the procedures were being carried out.

After the diagnosis was made, Sienna began treatment with injections of GnRH analogues. These medications temporarily block the hormones that trigger puberty. The injections are administered every four weeks and, according to doctors’ predictions, treatment may continue until she is 11 or 12, depending on the girl’s development and bone age.

The MRI scan did not reveal any obvious cause in the brain. In many cases of central precocious puberty, particularly in girls, the exact cause cannot be determined.

Although the condition is not life-threatening, early puberty can affect final height. This is because growth may accelerate in the early stages, while the growth plates may mature more quickly.

However, Sophie’s concerns are not limited to the physical effects of the condition.

She fears that Sienna may face teasing, isolation and emotional difficulties as she grows up. Recently, several classmates commented on the hormonal acne on her face, thinking that the girl had chickenpox.

Sienna still does not fully understand why she is different from other children and has been unable to explain her situation to her peers.

“It hurts me so much as a mother. No one wants to see their child upset because of something other people say to them,” Sophie said.

As her daughter grows, the mother has also begun thinking about an issue related to a much more distant future: her ability to have children.

Sophie, 41, is considering freezing Sienna’s eggs, with the aim of giving her daughter more options when she grows up and, if she wishes, starts a family.

“When she was diagnosed, I worried that perhaps one day she would not be able to start her own family and that the choice might be taken away from her,” she said.

The family is discussing this possibility with doctors, but this does not mean that Sienna will necessarily have fertility problems. Sophie hopes that hormonal treatment will help prevent complications associated with precocious puberty, the Daily Mail reports.

For now, the mother’s main wish is for her daughter to have as normal a childhood as possible. Sophie plans to take Sienna to Disneyland so that she can preserve the “magic of childhood” for as long as possible.

Sienna’s experience has also prompted Sophie to urge other parents not to overlook unusual changes in their children and to seek medical evaluation when they have concerns.

In Sienna’s case, it was the observation of a healthcare worker that led to further examinations and the start of treatment at a very early age.