Pope Leo XIV begins first visit to France, welcomed by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Élysée

Pope Leo XIV has arrived in France for his first state visit to the country, 18 years after the last visit by a pope. In Paris, he was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

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The Pope’s arrival was accompanied by the presence of large numbers of citizens on the streets of the capital, while the official ceremony at the presidential residence took place amid protocol and a red carpet.

During his several-day stay, Pope Leo XIV will take part in various meetings and activities, with the future of Europe, artificial intelligence and the role of the Catholic Church expected to be among the main topics.

One of the most important points on the program will be his speech at UNESCO. On that occasion, the Pope is expected to address the development of artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

Leo XIV will also visit Metz, where discussions are expected to focus on Europe’s future and the idea of a united continent. His itinerary also includes Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Catholic shrine of Lourdes.

The Pope’s stay comes at a time when the Catholic Church in France continues to face the consequences of abuse scandals. The issue is also expected to be reflected in the messages he will deliver during the visit.