The €223.2 million jackpot ends up in a legal battle as ex-wife seeks her share from the winner

The winner of the €223.2 million SuperEnalotto jackpot is facing legal proceedings initiated by his ex-wife, who lives in Frosinone, while he lives and works in Lecco.

Të lidhura None found

The man won the record sum after buying a ticket worth just €5. However, his joy did not last long, as the news first spread among friends and then reached his ex-wife.

The 48-year-old woman claims she is entitled to more than €80 million. Her legal representatives emphasize that the couple married on April 25, 2023, under the statutory community-property regime.

Although they live separately, with the woman having returned to her parents’ home in Frosinone, the separation proceedings had not been officially completed.

“Even half of it is mine,” the 48-year-old said.

Her lawyers sent the winner a formal notice, asking him to acknowledge the rights she claims over the winnings. Alternatively, the woman is seeking a monthly payment of €8,000 or €80 million immediately.

According to the lawyers, this amount is less than half of the money that will remain after taxes and expenses are deducted, reported Corriere della Sera.

The basis of the claim is linked to the couple’s legal status on the day the jackpot was won. The 48-year-old’s lawyers argue that, under Italian case law, winnings from lotteries and national games may be considered part of the spouses’ statutory community property, even if the ticket was paid for by only one of them.

They also refer to rulings by Italy’s Court of Cassation in support of this position. According to them, the de facto separation of spouses does not produce the same legal consequences as the official completion of separation proceedings.

The winner had 10 days to respond to the claim, but so far he has not reacted, according to the ex-wife’s lawyers.

Meanwhile, the €223.2 million has still not been claimed. The rules stipulate that the winner must claim the sum within 180 days.

The record jackpot was won on September 11 thanks to the combination 8-13-16-52-64-70. The winning ticket was purchased at a sales outlet in Oggiono, in the province of Lecco.

A similar case previously became the subject of a court ruling

The current dispute is not the first case in which a major lottery win has led to a conflict between ex-spouses.

In 2019, a truck driver from Lodi won around €220 million after playing a ticket worth just €2. Following this major change in his life, he bought a house and a new car.

He later remarried, and in 2025 he died, leaving his fortune to his new partner. After his death, his ex-wife asked to be paid €5,000 a month in maintenance.

Now, the fate of the €223 million will depend not only on the winning numbers, but also on the legal proceedings.