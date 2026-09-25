Tragedy in Lucca: fire claims the lives of two people and injures 13 others

A powerful fire that broke out overnight in Lucca, Tuscany, in northwestern Italy, killed a 65-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.

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The flames engulfed a three-story building, leaving two people dead and 13 injured, including children.

According to authorities, the fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread to other parts of the building. Several families were forced to call for help from their balconies, while rescue teams intervened to evacuate the residents. A baby was among those rescued.

After the flames had been extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of the two victims in the apartment where the fire had started. The woman was found dead in the living room, while the man was found in the bedroom. Initial assessments suggest that the 65-year-old may have died from asphyxiation caused by smoke and combustion products.

One of the 13 injured people, a woman, is in more serious condition and was taken to the Burns Center in Pisa, where she is receiving specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The Municipality of Lucca has begun procedures to provide temporary accommodation for the evacuated residents, after the building was declared uninhabitable.