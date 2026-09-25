KFOR assesses the condition of roads and bridges in Deçan

A group of Italian KFOR engineers inspected the roads and bridges in Deçan to assess traffic conditions and the safety of the routes.

Të lidhura None found

The activity was carried out on Thursday by members of the Regional Command West, who conducted observations of the local infrastructure, KFOR announced.

During the inspections, the condition of the bridges and road network was analyzed, while potential obstacles to the movement of vehicles were also examined.

NATO’s mission in Kosovo stated that these actions serve to monitor developments on the ground and confirm KFOR’s continued commitment to ensuring freedom of movement and creating a safe environment for all residents of Kosovo.