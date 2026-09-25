Jorida Tabaku opposes new healthcare structure: KAYO model will bring more power into fewer hands

Jorida Tabaku, a Democratic Party lawmaker and chairwoman of the Committee on European Affairs, has criticized the government’s plan to create a new structure that will deal with medicines and hospital services.

Të lidhura None found

In a reaction on social media, Tabaku claims that the proposed initiative resembles the “KAYO” model and could lead to public funds and contracts being removed from procedures based on competition, transparency and accountability.

According to her, the government aims to concentrate powers and billions of lekë in the hands of a limited group, while citizens continue to cover a large share of healthcare costs themselves.

Tabaku points out that Albanian families pay 48.3% of the overall cost of healthcare directly. At the same time, she emphasizes that the public healthcare budget in 2026 amounts to 2.9% of gross domestic product.

“Instead of reducing the burden on families, ensuring the availability of medicines in hospitals and guaranteeing quality services, the government is seeking to concentrate even more power and billions of lekë in the hands of a narrow circle,” Tabaku writes.

The Democratic lawmaker describes this as a familiar government scheme that begins with the creation of a state institution, continues with the selection of preferred partners and ends with the concentration of public assets, privileges and contracts among a small number of people.

She argues that under this approach, success is determined not by experience, competition or investment, but by ties to the prime minister.

Tabaku warns that the new structure could be created without a genuine competition process, transparency or full oversight of the selection of partners and the use of public funds.

“This is not the modernization of healthcare. It is the ‘KAYO’ model imposed on the health of Albanians,” the Democratic Party lawmaker says.

Tabaku goes on to present the initiative as part of the personalization of institutions and the use of public power in favor of a minority.

According to her, Edi Rama and the Socialist Party are the main obstacles to creating a state that serves citizens rather than power brokers.

“Our battle begins here: together against a system that uses the majority to serve the minority,” Tabaku concludes.