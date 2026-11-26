Five justice reform draft laws on the agenda of the Committee for the Rights and Interests of Communities and Return

Today at 12:30, the Committee for the Rights and Interests of Communities and Return will hold its next meeting, where the focus of discussions will be five legislative initiatives that are part of the justice system reform.

The draft laws will be analyzed from the perspective of the rights and interests of communities, while the topics they cover include the status and evaluation of judges and prosecutors, the Prosecutorial Council, the Judicial Council, their disciplinary responsibilities, as well as the Academy of Justice.

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The proposed agenda for this meeting is as follows:

1. Approval of the agenda;

2. Review of Draft Law No. 11/L-007 on the Recruitment, Performance Evaluation, Integrity Check and Status of Judges and Prosecutors;

3. Review of Draft Law No. 11/L-008 on amending and supplementing Law No. 06/L-056 on the Prosecutorial Council of Kosovo;

4. Review of Draft Law No. 11/L-009 on amending and supplementing Law No. 06/L-055 on the Judicial Council of Kosovo;

5. Review of Draft Law No. 11/L-010 on Disciplinary Responsibilities of Judges and Prosecutors;

6. Review of Draft Law No. 11/L-011 on the Academy of Justice;

7. Other matters.

All these draft laws will be reviewed together with the amendments of the lead-reporting committee, viewing them from the perspective of the rights and interests of communities.