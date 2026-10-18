Firewood costs up to €70 per cubic meter in Pristina; sellers defend the price, residents call it unaffordable

A cubic meter of firewood is selling for €65 to €70 in Pristina’s market. Sellers consider the price reasonable, while residents say it is difficult to afford, KosovaPress reports.

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A firewood seller in the capital, who spoke to KosovaPress off camera, said the price reaches €70 per 1 m³ and that demand for firewood remains high. He said a shortage of workers and the high wages they demand affect the price.

He explained that beech and oak are sold at the same price, €70 per cubic meter, and that firewood is selling well. According to him, some buyers complain while others do not. The seller said firewood remains the cheapest option, but that he cannot find workers even when he offers them €100. He added that the price is the same as last year and described as untrue the claim that a cubic meter sells for €60.

Another seller told KosovaPress that both beech and oak cost €65–70 per cubic meter. He said some residents express dissatisfaction, while others leave satisfied. According to him, prices last year were also around €65–70.

For resident Marad Dushi, €70 per cubic meter is unaffordable in Kosovo’s current economic conditions. He said it would be better if the price were €45, €50, or €20–30. Referring to wages, Dushi said that although people say they have increased, inflation has risen much more.

Enver Ahmeti also said the cost of firewood was high. In his view, the price is expensive for residents: €60 to €65 might be somewhat acceptable, but €70 is too much. Other residents have also complained about prices and called for support from institutions.

According to reports from the market, a ton of wood pellets costs around €380. Data from the Kosovo Agency of Statistics show that in September 2025, the average price of 1 m³ of firewood was €57.68.

In some areas of Pristina, residents have the option of heating supplied by Termokos, which began providing heat on October 15. Two years ago, the Ministry of Economy subsidized energy-efficient heating equipment for houses and apartments.