According to the Directorate for Hydrometeorological Works, today will be characterized by unstable weather, clouds and intermittent rain. In some areas, the amount of precipitation may exceed 20 liters per square meter within 24 hours. The wind will blow with weak to moderate intensity from the south.

Minimum temperature values will be from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, while maximums will range between 6 and 12 degrees.

Të lidhura None found

The capital will be covered by clouds and occasional rain, which is expected to intensify during the afternoon and in the last hours of the day. In Skopje, a light wind with variable direction will blow, while temperatures will mark 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

During the weekend, cyclonic activity will bring mostly cloudy weather and precipitation. For Saturday, more intense precipitation is forecast in some parts of the country, with over 30 liters per square meter within 24 hours.

The cold air that will penetrate from the north will cause precipitation in some low-lying areas to turn into rain and snow. At altitude and in mountainous areas, precipitation will fall in the form of snow.

In mountainous areas, a snow layer of up to 20 centimeters is expected, while in the highest parts its thickness will vary from 2 to 10 centimeters.

Precipitation is expected to stop on Sunday evening. From Monday, the country will be covered by stable but cold weather.