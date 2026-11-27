Bekim Sali: North Macedonia is ready to discuss gradual integration with the EC

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali took part today in Tirana in the Leaders’ Summit on the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, where progress on reforms and the next steps toward European integration were reviewed.

During the conference, Sali announced that North Macedonia had received €142.1 million from the Reform and Growth Facility.

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As part of its fourth disbursement request, the country submitted 22 reform measures, whose gross value is estimated at more than €112 million. These measures are currently awaiting assessment by the European Commission.

Data show that by September 2026, more than 581,000 transactions had been carried out through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), generating estimated savings of more than €5 million.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted the importance of the framework presented in the European Commission’s communication “Preparing for a Wider Union.” Under this approach, gradual integration will develop in a more structured and predictable manner through earlier participation in the European Union’s policies, programmes, agencies and operational structures, once the necessary conditions have been met.

Sali said that the country was ready to engage in dialogue with the European Commission to identify concrete opportunities for integration in various sectors.

The discussions also focused on improving border crossing points, inclusion in European supply chains, the digitalisation process and the continuation of European funding after 2027.

He stressed that gradual integration should serve as an additional force for the accession process, while full membership in the European Union remains the country’s strategic objective.