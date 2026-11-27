Appearing on the “Debat në Shenja” program, ASH lawmaker Halil Snopçe spoke about the possible continuation of cooperation with BDI. He stressed that ASH’s interests would be assessed before any decision is made.

Snopçe said their position would depend on agreement over ideological orientations, how the AKI coalition would function in the future, and the conditions that need to be established. According to him, if ASH joins the government and VMRO continues its previous practices, there would be no reason for such participation, as consistency in its positions must be maintained.

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The ASH lawmaker also predicted that early elections would be held within 2027, but not in April; according to him, they are expected to take place several months after that month.