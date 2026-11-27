Rokas: After constitutional changes, we aim for two intergovernmental conferences for North Macedonia on the same day

European Union Ambassador Michalis Rokas told “360 Degrees” that, if Parliament adopts the constitutional changes, the EU’s aim is for North Macedonia to hold two intergovernmental conferences on the same day and open the first negotiating cluster, “Fundamentals.”

Rokas explained that the first conference would mark the completion of the opening of accession negotiations, while the second would follow immediately and launch the “Fundamentals” cluster. According to him, the time until the constitutional changes are adopted could be used to complete the three necessary documents.

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The “Fundamentals” cluster includes issues related to the rule of law, democracy and human rights. It is opened at the beginning of the negotiating process and closed at the end.

Starting work on this cluster requires a roadmap for public administration reform and a roadmap for the rule of law. The latter is also linked to the Action Plan for Minorities, the EU ambassador explained.

Asked about the progress of these three documents, Rokas said that the roadmap for public administration was at a more advanced stage.

“The documents have not yet been finalized. The roadmap for public administration is almost ready and, in practice, I think it has been completed. The other two documents are still being worked on, but according to the information I have, consultations are proceeding well and there is a willingness to finalize them very soon,” he said.

Regarding the question of whether Bulgaria is the only EU member state opposing the Action Plan for Minorities, Rokas said he did not want to speculate, while praising the consultations between Skopje and Sofia.