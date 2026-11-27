Ramush Haradinaj, a member of parliament from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), has accused Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Dejona Mihali, claiming that people close to them are involved in the buying and selling of electricity in Kosovo. He made the statements on Thursday during an interview on Kanal 10, in which the former prime minister criticized the current government over the economic and energy situation.

During the appearance, according to TV Dukagjini, Haradinaj questioned whether citizens’ lives had improved in any way compared with 2019. He said that although Kosovo previously did not import goods from Serbia, it has now become a market for Serbian products and that imports from Serbia have reached their highest levels ever.

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Speaking about electricity supplies, Haradinaj said that the failure to implement two energy-generation projects had left Kosovo short of around 600 megawatts. According to him, this amount is being purchased in Serbia with citizens’ money, while the institutions are not providing an account of how the energy is being secured. “Albin’s and Dejona’s entire circle sells and buys electricity in Kosovo,” he said. These are Haradinaj’s allegations, which have not been confirmed by the institutions.

Haradinaj has previously criticized the Kurti government’s energy policies. He has made similar accusations against Kurti and Mihali, a prominent figure in the Vetëvendosje Movement, particularly following the cancellation of the project to build the “Kosova e Re” power plant.

At the time the news was published, neither Albin Kurti nor Dejona Mihali had publicly responded to the latest accusations. Meanwhile, the prime minister announced on Thursday that the French company AKUO Energy had been declared the winner of the Economy Ministry’s auction for the production of 98 megawatts of wind energy. The set price is 75.94 euros per megawatt-hour, while the investment, according to Kurti, amounts to 150 million euros.