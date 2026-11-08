Filkov: My position has not changed, the jurisprudence exam only in the Macedonian language

Filkov: My position has not changed, the jurisprudence exam only in the Macedonian language

Former Justice Minister Igor Filkov has expressed support for party leader Maksim Dimitrievski’s position that the jurisprudence exam should be held only in the Macedonian language.

Filkov stated that, under the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Macedonia, there is currently no provision allowing the exam to be taken in another language.

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He emphasized that he held the same position while serving as head of the Ministry of Justice and that his view has not changed.

According to Filkov, ZNAM has maintained a consistent and principled position on this issue. He said that a possible solution should be awaited before deciding how to proceed, clarifying that the matter is not simply about being for or against. Filkov added that he had learned from the media about the existence of a hybrid solution and that he did not object to the exam being taken in a language permitted by the Constitution and laws. However, his concern is that this alternative was rejected by the people protesting, even though they are demanding to take the exam in the language that should be used in the institutions where they aim to work as judges, lawyers, prosecutors and similar professionals. Filkov described the situation as more than concerning.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 20:46

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