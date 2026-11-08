Adrenaline auto-injectors unavailable in North Macedonia, patients buy them abroad

Adrenaline auto-injectors, essential for immediate intervention during severe allergic reactions, are not available on the North Macedonian market. As a result, citizens are forced to obtain them in other countries, mainly neighboring Greece.

The problem is compounded by the high cost of these devices, while their shelf life is limited.

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Doctors explain that anaphylaxis can begin suddenly after consuming certain foods, taking medication or being stung by insects. In such cases, delays can be critical, as administering adrenaline in time can save a life.

According to Dr. Tatjana Jaçovska from the Kozle Clinic for Lung Diseases, people at risk of anaphylaxis should always carry an adrenaline auto-injector with them. The device enables them to respond quickly when severe symptoms appear, including difficulty breathing, swelling and a feeling of suffocation.

A major concern is the risk of anaphylactic shock occurring in children, especially in nurseries and schools. For this reason, healthcare professionals are calling for educators, teachers and other staff to receive mandatory training in the early recognition of symptoms and the administration of first aid.

Dr. Mirjana Popovska notes that allergic reactions cannot always be predicted and that repeated contact with the same allergen can cause serious consequences. She emphasizes that staff training and the implementation of established protocols can prevent tragic outcomes.

Doctors explain that not every child with an allergy will suffer anaphylaxis and that some allergies may disappear as children grow. Nevertheless, they warn that the risk should not be ignored.

Therefore, there are calls for adrenaline auto-injectors to be more readily accessible within the country and for educational institutions to strengthen their preparedness to deal with medical emergencies.