Adrenaline auto-injectors unavailable in North Macedonia, patients buy them abroad

Adrenaline auto-injectors unavailable in North Macedonia, patients buy them abroad

Adrenaline auto-injectors, essential for immediate intervention during severe allergic reactions, are not available on the North Macedonian market. As a result, citizens are forced to obtain them in other countries, mainly neighboring Greece.

The problem is compounded by the high cost of these devices, while their shelf life is limited.

Të lidhura

None found

Doctors explain that anaphylaxis can begin suddenly after consuming certain foods, taking medication or being stung by insects. In such cases, delays can be critical, as administering adrenaline in time can save a life.

According to Dr. Tatjana Jaçovska from the Kozle Clinic for Lung Diseases, people at risk of anaphylaxis should always carry an adrenaline auto-injector with them. The device enables them to respond quickly when severe symptoms appear, including difficulty breathing, swelling and a feeling of suffocation.

A major concern is the risk of anaphylactic shock occurring in children, especially in nurseries and schools. For this reason, healthcare professionals are calling for educators, teachers and other staff to receive mandatory training in the early recognition of symptoms and the administration of first aid.

Dr. Mirjana Popovska notes that allergic reactions cannot always be predicted and that repeated contact with the same allergen can cause serious consequences. She emphasizes that staff training and the implementation of established protocols can prevent tragic outcomes.

Doctors explain that not every child with an allergy will suffer anaphylaxis and that some allergies may disappear as children grow. Nevertheless, they warn that the risk should not be ignored.

Therefore, there are calls for adrenaline auto-injectors to be more readily accessible within the country and for educational institutions to strengthen their preparedness to deal with medical emergencies.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 20:46

Tags: ,
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward

Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward
Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers

Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers
Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim

Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim
Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him

Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him
From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs
US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence

US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet