Plarent Ndreca, Erion Veliaj’s lawyer, has once again spoken out after being denied a meeting with his client, who is being held in pretrial detention at Fier Prison.

In a social media post, Ndreca said he had arrived at the prison at 4:50 p.m. but had not been allowed in to meet the mayor of Tirana.

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According to the lawyer, the institution’s director is repeatedly violating the law and the Constitution. Ndreca stressed that a lawyer’s right to meet with a client at every stage of criminal proceedings is guaranteed by law and does not require special authorization.

He described Fier Prison ironically as an institution that appears to have turned into a private prison, where the director’s decisions take precedence over the law. Ndreca called on the People’s Advocate, the prosecutors in the case and the Fier Prosecutor’s Office to intervene immediately.

Plarent Ndreca’s full statement:

“Since 4:50 p.m., I have been standing in front of another empty road. The saga of preventing me from entering Fier Prison continues. I want to meet my client, Erion Veliaj.

Article 51 of Law No. 81/2020 guarantees the right to meet with a lawyer at any time. Articles 11 and 12 of the law on the legal profession also provide for meetings with clients at every stage of criminal proceedings, without the need for special authorization.

Nevertheless, it seems Fier Prison no longer operates as a state institution, but as a private prison.

The director of this prison must have an important reason for continuing, stubbornly, to systematically violate the law and the Constitution, while also assuming personal responsibility for these actions.

I publicly call on the People’s Advocate, the prosecutors in the case and the Fier Prosecutor’s Office to intervene without delay, each within their legal remit, to put an end to this scandalous situation, which we thought had been consigned to the past more than 30 years ago.”