Fatal accident in Samaticë: 67-year-old dies after vehicle ends up in a ditch

A serious road accident occurred in the village of Samaticë, in the municipality of Dimal, claiming one person’s life.

The victim was Zenun Zeka, 67, a resident of the village. He is suspected of having lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and overturned into a roadside ditch, where he died.

Të lidhura None found

After the accident, the 67-year-old’s body was taken by ambulance to the morgue at Berat Regional Hospital.

The investigative team arrived at the scene and carried out the necessary procedures to document the incident and establish the circumstances.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle’s speed and the lack of road lighting may have contributed to the accident. Investigations are continuing to fully determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.