Elisa Spiropali should have confessed her responsibilities and named her associates,” Klodiana Lala says: She cannot lecture us on morality; she is speaking…

Journalist Klodiana Lala responded to statements by Elisa Spiropali, the former speaker of parliament and former foreign minister, as well as to her clash with Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Appearing on News24’s “Prime” program, hosted by Nisida Tufa, Lala said she had expected Spiropali to accept responsibility for the period when she was in power, apologize and reveal what had happened within the Socialist government.

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According to Lala, Spiropali’s recent statements are not new revelations, but merely repeat allegations journalists have made for years, while Spiropali herself defended the government and Prime Minister Rama.

“I expected the former foreign minister and former speaker of parliament to come out and say: ‘I am Elisa Spiropali, and I am going to tell you about my crimes and my associates.’ Since she did not accept responsibility or apologize for the privileges she enjoyed, what she is saying today is simply a repetition of the affairs we have exposed over the years,” Lala said.

Lala also questioned the reasons behind the conflict between Spiropali and Rama, suggesting that her stance may have changed after her political interests were affected.

“Now Spiropali is saying publicly what we have been saying, while she used to talk to us about good institutions and how ‘Skanderbeg’ and the government would take us to the EU. Could it be that her interests were harmed?” the journalist said.

She stressed that Spiropali’s break with the prime minister does not absolve her of political responsibility for the years when she was one of the leading figures in the Socialist government.

“I will not accept Elisa coming along now and trying to lecture us on morality,” Lala concluded.