Fetoshi warns of Russian influence in the Balkans and the political use of Islam

Arben Fetoshi, head of the Octopus Institute, has expressed concern about ideological ties between Russian circles and some representatives of Islamic theology. He says the aim may be to give Russia a special position in the future geopolitical order.

In his analysis, titled “Russian eschatology of Islam,” Fetoshi notes that linking religious prophecies to Moscow’s political interests could be used to encourage anti-Western positions.

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He calls on Albanians in the Balkans to follow these developments closely and also mentions the idea of creating an Albanian-Serbian front against Western elites.

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THE “RUSSIAN ESCHATOLOGY” OF ISLAM

What connects Aleksandr Dugin, known as “Putin’s brain,” with Islamic theologian Imran Hosein?

Is this ideological affinity a reflection of geopolitical interests, or is its aim to present Russia as the Katechon—that is, the force that prevents the triumph of evil—by combining Orthodox eschatology with Islamic prophecies about the end of the world?

In today’s geopolitical confrontation, their interfaith “dialogue” serves as a platform for the revisionist strategy seeking to place Russia at the center of the future “Eurasian order.”

The interview between the two charlatans on Tsargrad TV, through which prophecies that “favor” Russia are turned into a geopolitical instrument, has strategic implications and should be followed closely by us Albanians in the Balkans as well.

The use of the Islamic faith, rapprochement with Orthodox Christianity, and portrayal of Russian interests as a “divine mission” are intended to stoke anti-Western sentiment. This aligns with Dugin’s formula for an “Albanian-Serbian front” against globalist elites (Gugin on X, 20.10.2026).

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s prime minister and one of the strongest voices against using Islam for other purposes (Reconciliation: Islam, Democracy and the West, 2008), was assassinated long ago. For this reason, Orthodox-Islamic alignments that conceal Putin’s Soviet ambitions should not be dismissed.