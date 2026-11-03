DUI calls for investigation into Alta Banka: Disclose how much public money is at risk

DUI has called on the government and the Ministry of Finance to release full details of the state institutions, public enterprises and other state-controlled entities that have held money in Alta Banka. In a statement issued today, the party said the disclosure should include the exact amounts, the dates the accounts were opened, the legal basis and the names of those responsible for the decisions.

For DUI, developments surrounding Alta Banka go beyond the difficulties facing a banking institution. The party believes they concern the management of public money, the financial stability of public institutions and possible links between political decisions and banking interests.

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According to DUI, the National Bank’s imposition of temporary administration and restrictions on access to funds makes an immediate and thorough institutional investigation essential. This call also relates to the uncertainty facing public institutions and enterprises over the continuation of their financial operations.

The party describes as particularly concerning the lack of answers about the amount of public money deposited in Alta Banka and the criteria that led public institutions and enterprises to choose the bank’s services.

The statement calls for clarification on who made these decisions, who approved them and who assessed the financial risk to public money. DUI also questions whether the choice was based on independent financial analysis and transparent procedures, or whether institutional decision-making was politically influenced.

Another issue raised by the party is whether the risks arising from the bank’s ownership structure were examined. It also seeks answers about whether any warnings were issued, who received them and what action they subsequently took.

According to DUI, these questions carry even greater weight following reports of proceedings against the owner of the parent bank in Serbia and suspicions of financial misconduct under investigation there.

The party is meanwhile calling on the National Bank to explain how it exercised oversight and assessed the risks. In particular, it seeks clarification on changes in the bank’s ownership and financial developments at the parent bank.

DUI expects the Public Prosecutor’s Office to exercise its powers to establish whether the allocation of public funds involved unlawful influence, abuse of office, conflicts of interest or other violations of the law.

Concluding its statement, the party stresses that the discussion is no longer solely about Alta Banka’s future. It says clarification is needed on whether the state knows the value of public money exposed to risk, how it came to be deposited in this bank and who had a duty to protect it.