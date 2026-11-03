LVV’s complaint over “Smart” lighting, Rama: A political stunt outside the prosecutor’s office

A complaint over the “Smart” public lighting contract, submitted to the Special Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday by Gëzim Sveçla and Ilir Kerqeli, representatives of the Vetëvendosje Movement’s Prishtina branch, has prompted a response from Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama. He described their initiative as a “political show.”

LVV has raised suspicions that prices for certain items in the contract were inflated, alleging that this caused losses to the Municipality of Prishtina’s budget. Its representatives say a comparison of the 2024 and 2025 contracts reveals significant price increases for the same work and line items.

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In a Facebook post, Rama criticized the LVV representatives and questioned their commitment to putting forward proposals that would benefit residents of the capital.

According to Rama, Vetëvendosje’s Prishtina branch had taken some documents and once again gone outside the prosecutor’s office to stage a political show. He called on the party’s voters to ask whether their representatives had ever submitted concrete proposals to the Capital Assembly in the interests of Prishtina’s citizens.

Rama also asked whether their purpose in the assembly was to play the roles of investigator, prosecutor, judge, police officer and spokesperson, accusing them of focusing on these roles. He accompanied his response with a call for LVV representatives to get to work.