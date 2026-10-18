European Commission condemns violence during protests in Albania

The European Commission has reacted to the escalating protests in Albania. It condemned acts of violence in Tirana and other cities, while calling on the authorities to act in accordance with the law and in a proportionate manner.

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In a statement published on Sunday, October 18, the institution condemned arson, attacks on state institutions, and damage to public and private property.

“Violence has no place in a democratic society,” the statement said. The Commission underlined that those responsible must face justice through due legal procedures.

Brussels also reiterated that freedom of expression and assembly are fundamental rights and essential European values that must be respected and exercised peacefully.

The European Commission welcomed the commitment of the Albanian authorities to guarantee citizens’ right to protest, stressing that these freedoms must also be protected while managing the situation.

Brussels also linked the message to Albania’s path toward European integration. According to the statement, in a candidate country that seeks membership in the European Union and has made progress in this process, grievances should be addressed through constructive and peaceful dialogue.