On November 28, 1912, in Vlora, representatives of the Albanian vilayets gathered in the National Assembly and proclaimed the creation of the Albanian State, separating it from the Ottoman Empire. Today marks 114 years since this historic event.

The declaration of independence was the result of a long effort and the continuous struggles of Albanians to liberate their country. However, the Vlora Government did not last long. After just over a year, it was forced to leave, and the country was taken over by a government headed by a foreign prince appointed by the Great Powers.

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The situation was further worsened by the territorial consequences of the Balkan Wars. The armies of neighboring countries occupied and annexed around half of the Albanian lands, while the 1913 London Conference recognized these occupations and significantly reduced Albania’s borders.

As a result, half of the Albanian population remained under Serbo-Montenegrin and Greek rule.

Alongside the Act of Independence, on November 28, 1912, the first state institutions were also established: the Council of Elders and the Government formed by the Vlora Assembly. The organization of the armed forces and law-enforcement structures also began, as did efforts to develop education, healthcare and the administration.

The Vlora Government laid the first foundations for the establishment of a judicial system based on European models. Albanian was designated as the official language, while it was decided that Albanian schools would open in the autumn of 1914. The most important legal document it adopted was the “Provisional Code of the Civil Administration of Albania,” published in November 1913.

The National Assembly of Vlora also appointed the Council of Elders, which would serve as an advisory and supervisory body for the government. Vehbi Agolli was elected to head it.

The composition of the Vlora Government was:

Ismail Qemali, head of the Government and minister of Foreign Affairs.

Dom Nikoll Kacërri, deputy prime minister.

Mufid Bej Libohova, minister of Internal Affairs.

Abdi bej Toptani, minister of Finance.

Mehmet Pashë Deralla, minister of War (Defense).

Petro Poga, minister of Justice.

Luigj Gurakuqi, minister of Education.

Mit’hat bej Frashëri, minister of Public Works.

Pandeli Cale, minister of Agriculture.

Lef Nosi, minister of Posts and Telegraphs.