The investigation into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj has expanded with the arrest of four more people, including the victim’s former mother-in-law and former brother-in-law.

The prosecution suspects that Nurije Sylaj and Driton Sylaj helped carry out the serious crime. Meanwhile, Metë Pepaj and Gëzim Bobi are suspected of assisting the perpetrator after the criminal act was committed.

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In its request for pretrial detention, the prosecution alleges that the former mother-in-law was in the home at the time of the attack on Arlinda but did not act to stop it. The former brother-in-law is said to have monitored the victim’s movements and obtained information about her whereabouts.

According to the prosecuting authority, the other two people helped Albert Sylaj avoid arrest and find shelter after the murder.

The Basic Court in Peja has ordered one month of pretrial detention for each of the four suspects. The investigation is continuing to fully determine the circumstances and the role of each person.

Arlinda Zekaj, 49, was killed on October 25, 2026, in Vitomiricë, Peja. Her former brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, is suspected of the murder.

The incident has sparked strong public reactions, particularly because Arlinda had repeatedly turned to institutions for protection and had expressed fear that she might be in danger.

For “Bota sot,” lawyer Besjana Ismajli and criminologist Dita Makasqi commented on the position of the suspects, potential criminal liability based on the evidence, and how institutions responded to Arlinda’s requests.

Lawyer Besjana Ismajli said that judicial practice in Kosovo shows that people who intentionally assist in the commission of a serious murder may face very severe sentences.

She cited the cases of Liridona Ademaj and Marigona Osmani as examples, explaining that the sentence depends on the specific contribution of each defendant and the circumstances proven during the court proceedings.

Ismajli stressed that in the case of Liridona Ademaj, the Court of Appeals upheld life imprisonment for Naim Murseli and Granit Plava for serious murder committed jointly, while Kushtrim Kokalla was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assisting in its commission. In the Marigona Osmani case, the Supreme Court upheld Dardan Krivaqa’s life sentence, while the Court of Appeals had confirmed a 15-year prison sentence for Arbër Sejdiu for assisting in a serious murder.

According to her, these decisions show that an accomplice may receive a severe sentence when their contribution is proven, but the final sentence is determined by the role and specific circumstances of each case.

The lawyer also raised the issue of institutional responsibility. She recalled that Arlinda had reported the danger and sought a protection order, meaning that the institutions must explain why they failed to ensure her protection.

According to Ismajli, Arlinda had taken the steps required of women when they feel threatened: she had reported the situation, sought a protection order and warned that she feared for her life. For the family, she said, it remains important to learn who bears responsibility, how the order was implemented and on what assessment the police left that evening.

She called for the decisions made during the hours when Arlinda could still have been protected to also be examined.

Criminologist Dita Makasqi said the investigation should focus not only on actions taken after the murder but also on what happened beforehand. According to her, the fact that several people are suspected of different roles makes it essential to verify whether there was possible coordination.

Makasqi said that, according to statements from the Police and the Prosecution, two of the four arrested people are suspected of helping carry out the serious murder, while the other two are suspected of intervening after the incident.

She also referred to the suspicion that Arlinda’s former mother-in-law had repeatedly photographed and filmed her in the days before the murder, monitoring her movements.

According to the criminologist, the frequency and circumstances of these actions are particularly important. If it is proven that the victim was kept under continuous surveillance, this could be analyzed as part of controlling behavior. Knowing that one is being photographed or followed can increase a person’s sense of insecurity, especially when this happens near their home.

Investigators, she said, must determine why the photographs and recordings were made, whether they were sent to anyone else and whether they were knowingly used to facilitate the commission of the crime. Evidence-based answers would help determine each person’s role and clarify whether there was cooperation before the murder.

Makasqi stressed that the arrests raise suspicions of possible coordination, but these claims must be proven. The investigation must determine when each person acted, what they knew at that moment and what impact their actions had.

According to her, this information will help establish whether there was advance planning or whether the actions were carried out at different times and for different purposes.

She underlined that Arlinda’s history of experiences before the murder must also be examined. If it is proven that she was repeatedly photographed and filmed, it must be assessed whether this was part of a broader form of control. This requires analyzing how often these actions occurred, under what circumstances and how they relate to other events during those days.

For Makasqi, one of the key prevention issues concerns the moment when Arlinda sought help. Reports that she had approached institutions and had a protection order require clarification of the information available to the authorities, how the risk was assessed and what protection was actually provided to her.

She stressed that the safety of a woman who reports being in danger depends on the measures taken in the hours and days after her request.

The criminologist explained that the legal outcome will not necessarily be the same for all the suspects. If an indictment is filed, the court must determine what each person did, the purpose for which they acted and the connection between that action and the murder or the events that followed.

She recalled that in the same trial, one person may be found guilty while another may be acquitted if guilt is not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Article 173 of Kosovo’s Criminal Code provides for at least 10 years in prison or life imprisonment for serious murder. The specific sentence will depend on the circumstances proven during the trial.

For assisting in the commission of a murder, Article 33 provides for a more lenient sentence than the one imposed on the perpetrator, if it is proven that the assistance was provided intentionally. If it is proven that Arlinda was photographed and recorded, the court must examine the reason for these actions and whether they constituted intentional assistance in carrying out the crime.

Meanwhile, assistance after the commission of the crime, including sheltering the perpetrator in order to help them avoid arrest, is covered by Article 380. This article provides for 6 months to 5 years in prison when the assistance is related to murder or serious murder, as well as 1 to 10 years in prison when the paragraph concerning offenses punishable by life imprisonment applies. The relevant paragraph will be determined by the court based on the proven facts.

According to Makasqi, the final decision must clearly explain to Arlinda’s family and the public which facts were proven and for which actions each person is responsible.

The case also raises the question of how the protection order Arlinda had requested was implemented. Clarifying this issue is important for understanding the level of protection provided to her and how the safety of other women who turn to institutions after feeling threatened can be strengthened.