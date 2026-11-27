Pozhari: After the situation in the north, the new mandate is expected to focus on tackling organized crime

Political analyst Xhevdet Pozhari has reacted following an operation carried out on the “Arbën Xhaferi” highway, during which authorities seized around 136 kilograms of marijuana and detained three people.

In a Facebook post, Pozhari said that the security priority during the previous mandate was the situation in northern Kosovo, while during the new mandate the focus is expected to shift to the fight against organized crime.

Të lidhura None found

He also claimed that, in connection with the case, a fourth person is expected to be arrested—someone he suspects is a member of the Police.

“As I told you, if the north was the main security issue during the previous mandate, in this mandate they will not leave room for organized crime,” Pozhari wrote.

The analyst’s reaction came after the operation on the “Arbën Xhaferi” highway, where a large quantity of narcotics was found and seized. The case is expected to be pursued further by the competent authorities.