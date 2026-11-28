Hodai: The higher education system is alarming, with diplomas awarded without attending a single day of classes

Blendi Hodai of the Forum for Changes in Education described the situation in higher education in North Macedonia as alarming. According to him, suspicions that diplomas and academic titles are being obtained illegally raise serious questions about the quality of the entire system.

During the “Studio e Natës” program on 4TV, Hodai focused on nepotism, the promotion of professors and the lack of proper quality control in higher education institutions.

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“The situation in higher education, at universities, is alarming. In other words, we are in a situation where we are simply printing diplomas without any knowledge, without attending even a single day at any of those faculties,” he stated.

A court case was also mentioned during the discussion, in which a person is suspected of having obtained a university diploma in exchange for a payment of 9,000 euros, without attending classes.

Hodai stressed that the problem is not limited to students being issued diplomas, but also extends to the way certain individuals obtain academic titles.

“We can also see this in the way certain professors have advanced to academic positions,” he emphasized.

He warned that the consequences of these shortcomings could emerge over a long period, since individuals who obtain diplomas or academic titles under suspicious circumstances could later end up in positions of responsibility at various institutions.

For this reason, Hodai called for greater accountability from universities and the relevant authorities, as well as full compliance with the legal criteria for the selection and promotion of academic staff.