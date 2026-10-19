Students warn of protests if professional exams are not held entirely in Albanian

Students warn of protests if professional exams are not held entirely in Albanian

Representatives of the student movement met today at the Ministry of Justice with Minister Jeton Shasivari, where they discussed a legal solution concerning the jurisprudence exam.

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After the meeting, the students said they would not accept any solution that did not guarantee that the jurisprudence exam would be conducted 100% in Albanian.

Mevlan Ademi said their demands were not limited to this exam, as no action had yet been taken regarding the other professional exams either. According to him, it had taken the students three years to achieve a result that still remained incomplete.

“We will not stop at the jurisprudence exam alone. We asked the minister about the other exams, and unfortunately, there has still been no step in this direction. Three years have gone by for us to achieve something incomplete. We are dealing with problems that should have been resolved by our laws and Constitution. I hope that we will continue our cooperation on other issues as well,” Ademi said.

He described the model presented during the meeting as an achievement that had not previously existed, but stressed that it did not constitute a complete solution and that the students were not satisfied.

Ademi warned that protests would continue if a law was adopted that did not ensure that professional exams were conducted 100 percent in Albanian./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 19.10.2026 14:54

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