Bardhi reacts harshly after arrests in Tirana: “Who are you brutalizing like animals, you cowards?!

Bardhi reacts harshly after arrests in Tirana: “Who are you brutalizing like animals, you cowards?!

The violent actions of the police, forceful arrests and the blocking of roads in the capital have prompted an immediate reaction from Gazment Bardhi, head of the Democratic Party’s Parliamentary Group.

Të lidhura

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After footage showing police violence and the detention of young people in the streets was published, Bardhi launched strong criticism at police officials and those who, he said, had politically ordered the use of violence.

“Who are you brutalizing like animals, you cowards, you scum?! Are you brutalizing your own children, leaving them wounded in the streets, you monsters?!” Bardhi wrote.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 20:13

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