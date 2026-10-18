Ahmeti condemns protests in Tirana: “They have fallen into the enemies of the nation’s trap

Ahmeti condemns protests in Tirana: “They have fallen into the enemies of the nation’s trap

The leader of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti, has strongly criticized the protests taking place in Albania, saying they are causing economic damage and creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country.

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According to him, the negative effects are already being felt in the tourism sector and in investment. Ahmeti says this climate of uncertainty is holding back both domestic and foreign investors.

“The same person organizing the protest campaign in Serbia is doing the same thing with the protests in Albania,” Ahmeti said.

The DUI leader also added that the protesters have fallen victim to a trap set by the enemies of the nation. Meanwhile, Mevlan Ademi was also seen at the protests in Tirana. Ademi is one of the organizers of protests in Skopje over the use of the Albanian language in jurisprudence and has the support of Ali Ahmeti and the Democratic Union for Integration. Ademi has also posted photographs of his participation in these protests.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 12:39

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