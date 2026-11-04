Discussions on human rights, diplomacy and finance to be held in Parliament

Discussions on human rights, diplomacy and finance to be held in Parliament

Parliamentary committees of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo have scheduled several meetings for today to address the prevention of domestic violence, international relations and financial reporting.

At 10:00, the Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Petitions will meet with an expert from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to discuss preventive measures and protection from domestic violence.

Të lidhura

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Also at 10:00, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora will host Finland’s ambassador to Kosovo, Eevamari Laaksonen, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Later, at 11:00, the Budget Committee will review the Independent Commission for Mines and Minerals’ annual financial report for 2025.

The schedule of diplomatic meetings also includes an afternoon meeting. At 14:30, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora will hold talks with Italy’s ambassador to Kosovo, Maurizio Antonini.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 08:00

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