Costa: Reforms could bring Kosovo, North Macedonia and Bosnia closer to the EU faster

António Costa, president of the European Council, said Kosovo, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina could make further progress toward joining the European Union if they accelerate the required reforms.

In a statement published on November 3 during the 2026 Euronews EU Enlargement Summit, Costa reiterated that the future of all Western Balkan countries lies within the European Union.

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“I am fully convinced that the future of all Western Balkan countries is in the European Union. I think North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo can make further progress and speed up the necessary reforms on the path to EU membership,” Costa said.

He said developments in the region would be reviewed in three weeks at the next EU-Western Balkans summit.

“In three weeks, at the fourth EU-Western Balkans summit to be held during my term, we will discuss these and other issues with all the Western Balkan leaders,” he said.

Regarding enlargement, Costa stressed that membership involves more than aligning laws and institutions with European standards. It also requires building trust, resolving disputes diplomatically, and cooperation between countries, he said.

On Serbia, he said the recent elections showed that citizens want to build a fairer and more accountable society.

The European Union, Costa added, is ready to help Serbia’s new government bring the country closer to Europe, particularly on issues related to the rule of law, media freedom, and the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, he congratulated Montenegro on its progress in accession negotiations and said the country was nearing the conclusion of the process.

Costa said he was confident that Montenegro could become the European Union’s 28th member by 2028.

The president of the European Council described enlargement as a strategic priority for the EU and an investment in peace, security, democracy, and prosperity.

He stressed that the process must be fair, sustainable, and merit-based, while candidate countries must continue democratic reforms.

“You cannot move toward the European Union by moving away from democracy,” Costa concluded.