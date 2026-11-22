Anxhelo Brisku, 30, arrived at the hospital with wounds to his shoulder and back after allegedly being struck with a sharp instrument during a street conflict in the village of Neviçisht, Korçë.

According to the official police notice, the young man arrived at the hospital around 18:30, while authorities emphasize that his life is not in danger.

Të lidhura None found

He is reported to have stated that he was attacked by several people he did not know, while the exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been fully clarified.

The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its work to clarify all the circumstances and to identify and arrest the suspected perpetrator or perpetrators.