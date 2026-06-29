Details Emerge in the Murder of Eglant Koçi, Prosecution Seeks Forensic Examination of the Suspect’s 4 Computers

Investigations and the search for the suspected killer of Eglant Koçi are ongoing. Armand Shakaj remains on the run, although he has been spotted at several moments on the streets of Tirana, he has managed to evade police.

Top Channel journalist Anila Hoxha reports that today the Tirana Prosecution Office took the next step in the investigation by asking the Criminal Court for permission to inspect four computers seized from the office of the suspected killer.

Të lidhura None found

Sources close to the investigative team said that one of the leads is that the young man was killed because of cryptocurrency transfers, an activity Koçi had been involved in for a long time.

However, according to what has been made known so far, Koçi was a person with a modest income and lived a very ordinary life.