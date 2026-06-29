Details Emerge in the Murder of Eglant Koçi, Prosecution Seeks Forensic Examination of the Suspect’s 4 Computers

Investigations and the search for the suspected killer of Eglant Koçi are ongoing. Armand Shakaj remains on the run, although he has been spotted at several moments on the streets of Tirana, he has managed to evade police.

Top Channel journalist Anila Hoxha reports that today the Tirana Prosecution Office took the next step in the investigation by asking the Criminal Court for permission to inspect four computers seized from the office of the suspected killer.

Të lidhura

None found

Sources close to the investigative team said that one of the leads is that the young man was killed because of cryptocurrency transfers, an activity Koçi had been involved in for a long time.

However, according to what has been made known so far, Koçi was a person with a modest income and lived a very ordinary life.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 13:21

Tags: , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio