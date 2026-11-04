Democrats secure both chambers of US Congress as vote counting continues

The midterm elections in the United States have delivered a major victory for Democrats: control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Vote counting continues, but the majorities secured in both chambers represent a heavy defeat for Republicans and President Donald Trump, with consequences expected for the balance of power in Washington.

The Democratic majority in the Senate was clinched by unexpected victories in a string of states where the party had been expected to face tough races. Wins by its candidates in Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas and Iowa shifted the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress.

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In Texas, Jayce Talarico’s victory marked a historic result for Democrats, who had not achieved such a success in the state for 38 years. Meanwhile, Republican Nicole Malliotakis retained her seat in New York, winning reelection.

Another winner is Greek-American Democrat Chris Pope, who secured a seat in the US Senate after his victory in New Hampshire. His Greek heritage has also drawn particular attention to his election.

Following the electoral defeat, President Donald Trump has been forced to reconsider his approach to Democrats. He has raised the possibility of cooperation with the opposition, while also warning that he will use his veto against initiatives that conflict with his positions.

The effects of the results have also been felt in financial markets. The release of the first results was followed by pressure on the dollar and declines of up to 3% in Asian stock markets.

With both chambers of Congress in Democratic hands, Washington is expected to enter a new phase of political confrontation. For the Trump administration, this means less scope to implement its agenda without opposition resistance.