BDI leader Ali Ahmeti has sent an open letter to Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari, raising concerns about the implementation of the Law on the Use of Languages.

Ahmeti calls on the minister to enforce the law rather than seek alternative solutions. He stresses that it is a law in force and that its implementation cannot be left to the will or day-to-day disposition of those in power.

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Ahmeti’s full letter to Shasivari follows:

OPEN LETTER

To Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari

Dear Minister Shasivari,

I am addressing you publicly about an issue that goes beyond political and institutional disagreements. It cannot be confined to legal interpretations that you tend, knowingly or not, to single out and narrow in scope.

The issue concerns the language rights of Albanians, respect for the country’s legal order and the implementation of a right secured through sacrifice, political resistance and institutional efforts.

The Law on the Use of Languages was adopted in 2018 and entered into force in 2019. It marks an important achievement in guaranteeing the language rights of Albanians, in accordance with Amendment V to the Constitution and the Ohrid Peace Agreement, from which this right derives and to which it is linked. The Ohrid Agreement marked a turning point and became the cornerstone of the legal and institutional inclusion of Albanians in the country. The law was adopted after a lengthy political process accompanied by sustained opposition from certain Macedonian political circles.

This is not a symbolic act, nor is it a document that can be implemented or ignored according to the day-to-day views of those in power. The law is in force and sets out clear obligations for state institutions. The state has had, and continues to have, a responsibility to create the conditions for its full implementation, including institutional capacity, human and financial resources, and effective oversight mechanisms.

During more than two years of this administration, unfortunately, a troubling tendency to narrow the collective rights of Albanians, particularly their language rights, has become apparent. The weakening of the legal and institutional position of the Inspectorate for the Use of Languages through the removal of its legal-entity status, and the sidelining of the Agency for the Implementation of Languages, demonstrate this restrictive approach within the system.

In this situation, the way the bar exam and other state professional examinations are handled in Albanian has become a serious test of respect for the law and equality among citizens.

Minister, there is no legal ambiguity that can be used to justify denying this right.

The Law on the Use of Languages is clear on this matter.

Under Article 1, paragraph 3, Albanian and its alphabet, alongside Macedonian and its alphabet, are official languages in central institutions, agencies, directorates, commissions and other institutions specified by law. This includes the Commission for the Bar Exam, which operates within the Ministry of Justice.

Article 2 recognizes the right of all citizens to use either official language and its respective alphabet in any procedure before state institutions. The institutions, for their part, are obliged to enable proceedings to be conducted in the language chosen.

The obligation is specified further in Article 6, paragraph 1. It requires institutions, as part of their official duties, to ensure the use of the official language, communication and the conduct of proceedings in the language spoken by at least 20 percent of citizens when that language is used by a person or participant in the proceedings.

Article 23, paragraphs 4 and 5, requires language provisions in other laws to be brought into line with the Law on the Use of Languages. Where they conflict, the authorities are obliged to apply this law.

We therefore have a clear legal provision that is also consistent with the legal principle lex specialis derogat legi generali. The Law on the Use of Languages is the specific statute governing language matters, and where it regulates the same area as other laws, its provisions take precedence in their application.

Let me repeat clearly: it must be possible to take the bar exam in Albanian as well. Any measure that restricts or places conditions on the use of Albanian in this exam conflicts with the Law on the Use of Languages. Where the right and the obligation are clearly defined, there is no room for political or legal interpretations, institutional improvisation or partial solutions.

It should also be emphasized that the bar exam assesses professional legal knowledge; it is not a test of proficiency in Macedonian. Albanian students who have completed their legal studies in Albanian at accredited universities in the Republic of North Macedonia should not be treated unequally when seeking to take the professional exam. Knowledge of Macedonian can be assessed through separate language-certification mechanisms, but it cannot be turned into an obstacle to exercising a legally guaranteed right.

We are not alone in holding this position as the Democratic Union for Integration, which bore political and institutional responsibility for the adoption of the Law on the Use of Languages. The Inspectorate for the Use of Languages has also identified a violation of the law by the Ministry of Justice in relation to students’ requests to take the bar exam and other exams in Albanian.

That finding by an institutional body should have served to remedy the violation, not to prompt a search for ways to downplay it.

What is being prepared for presentation to the Venice Commission is therefore a particular cause for concern.

We have information that coordination meetings are being held at the Ministry of Justice this week, attended by the Inspectorate and the Agency for the Implementation of Languages. According to this information, the aim is to manage institutional dissatisfaction and establish a common position in support of the government’s proposal.

Likewise, according to the information we have, the intention is to present a proposal to Venice Commission representatives as progress under which the bar exam would be held partly in Albanian and partly in Macedonian.

I want to be clear: this is not progress. It is a step backward and a degradation of an acquired right. If presented as an advance in language rights, such a solution is a betrayal of Albanians and of the Law on the Use of Languages itself.

A measure that restricts the law instead of implementing it cannot be called progress. Nor can a proposal that infringes a right recognized by law be described as a European compromise, and international legitimacy cannot be sought for a solution that conflicts with the country’s legal order.

The Venice Commission must not be used to cover up state institutions’ failure to meet their legal obligations. Its representatives should be informed of all the legal circumstances, the relevant provisions of the law and the findings of the competent inspectorate, rather than being presented with a political solution portrayed as institutional progress.

This issue is also linked to other troubling developments. At the same time as the executive’s actions, proceedings are under way at the Constitutional Court that directly affect the legal standing of the Law on the Use of Languages.

Amendment V to the Constitution provides that the legislature determines by law the manner and scope of the use of the other official language, alongside Macedonian, in institutions of state authority. That constitutional power belongs to the Assembly, which exercised it by adopting the Law on the Use of Languages.

Any attempt to weaken this law, whether through executive measures, selective interpretations or new legal provisions that restrict its implementation, should be treated as a matter of serious concern. This is not just about one exam or procedure. What is at stake is legal certainty, equality among citizens and respect for the political and constitutional agreement that underpins coexistence and the functioning of the state.

Public debate on language rights must be based on the text of the law, not on interpretations that narrow its application. Claims by some VLEN representatives that Macedonian is the only legal language of the courts do not stand up to the provisions of the Law on the Use of Languages. Article 9 provides for the use of Albanian alongside Macedonian in this area as well. I therefore call on political representatives to examine the provisions responsibly before speaking publicly. If they cannot help advance language rights, they should at least refrain from taking part in processes that undermine or downplay them. BDI will continue to act decisively to defend those rights through political and institutional means, in the interests of equality, civic dignity and respect for the country’s constitutional and legal order.

Minister Shasivari,

I urge you to act with political, institutional and national responsibility. Stop all efforts to curtail the language rights of Albanians and abandon initiatives aimed at weakening and degrading the Law on the Use of Languages.

I ask you not to raise public expectations with misleading presentations and not to present the Venice Commission with proposals that conflict with the law in force while calling them progress on language rights.

The Ministry of Justice must take responsibility for fully implementing the legal right, not seek ways to restrict it. This means organizing the bar exam in Albanian as well, as the law requires.

I also call on the government to guarantee the full and uninterrupted implementation of the Law on the Use of Languages by all bodies and institutions exercising public powers.

The Law on the Use of Languages does not depend on the will of a minister, a government or a parliamentary majority. It is in force and must be respected.

Any solution in the Law on the Bar Exam that conflicts with the Law on the Use of Languages will not create a sound legal basis; on the contrary, it will increase legal uncertainty for citizens.

The rule of law is not built by negotiating the implementation of laws according to the interests of those in power, but by applying them consistently and without exceptions.

We are not asking for privileges, but for the law to be implemented. Nor are we asking for new rights: our demand is that rights already guaranteed and won through sacrifice be respected.

Language rights belong to citizens, not political parties, and no government can turn them into a bargaining chip. They are citizens’ rights and the state’s obligation.

Over these concerns, which relate to the implementation of the Law on the Use of Languages and the infringement of our collective rights stemming from the Ohrid Peace Agreement, we are also publicly addressing the agreement’s international guarantors: the United States of America, the European Union and NATO, as well as the authorities in Tirana and Pristina. We believe that respect for the Ohrid Agreement and the rights arising from it is a shared responsibility and an essential guarantee of equality, stability and the country’s Euro-Atlantic prospects.

With the institutional respect this responsibility demands, but also with the determination needed to defend the rights of Albanians,

Ali Ahmeti

Leader of BDI