Fatal crash in Durrës: 48-year-old passenger killed, driver flees the scene

Fatal crash in Durrës: 48-year-old passenger killed, driver flees the scene

A fatal road accident occurred in Durrës in the early hours of the morning, at around 04:30. The crash took place on a secondary road in neighborhood No. 13.

According to preliminary police information, a car driven by a 39-year-old resident of Kavajë went out of control and struck a roadside curb.

Të lidhura

None found

The passenger, a 48-year-old identified by the initials L. L., died as a result of the collision.

The driver, identified as G. Gj., fled the scene after the crash.

An investigative team arrived at the scene and is working to establish the full circumstances of the accident and document the incident.

Police are continuing their search to locate and apprehend the driver.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 08:46

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