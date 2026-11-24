North Macedonia ranked first among six Western Balkan countries in the new Media Diversity Index. The assessment examines how different social groups are represented, how inclusive the media are, and what mechanisms ensure equal access and treatment.

The pilot survey covered North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. With 51.25 points out of a possible 80, North Macedonia topped the rankings. Kosovo followed with 50 points, Montenegro with 43.5, Serbia with 41.25, Albania with 40, and Bosnia and Herzegovina with 39.25.

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The index looks beyond media freedom: it measures whether different groups in society are represented in media content, newsrooms, and the institutions that regulate the sector.

The assessment covers laws and regulations, the composition of the media workforce, hiring practices, the representation of different groups, access to content, and ways to report discrimination.

The results are influenced, among other factors, by how hate speech is addressed, whether content is accessible to people with visual or hearing impairments, gender equality in newsrooms and reporting, social representation, and the availability of high-speed internet in remote and less-developed areas.

According to the report, North Macedonia’s first-place ranking is partly linked to legal provisions for community media and mechanisms that allow discrimination in media workplaces to be identified, including discrimination against female journalists. The authors stress that the index assesses rules, mechanisms, and their implementation; it is not an overall assessment of media freedom or independence.

The index is a pilot initiative of the Media Diversity Research Centre, which aims to establish an internationally comparable method for measuring diversity and inclusion in the media. Data were collected through a questionnaire sent to experts and are expected to help identify areas that need improvement.