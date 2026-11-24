The date has been set for the first preliminary hearing for former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. The hearing will take place on December 11, when the case against the former second-highest-ranking government official is expected to be reviewed.

Balluku faces charges of corruption, money laundering, concealing assets and tender abuse.

Të lidhura None found

“In view of the high level of public and media interest, the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime announces that, on 16.11.2026, the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime filed with this court a request seeking: ‘The referral to trial of criminal case No. 136 of 2025, against the defendants: Belinda Balluku, Viola Haxhiademi, Evis Berberi, Ergys Verdho, Gentian Gjyli, Erald Elezi, Genti Raça, Miranda Shkurti, Jetmira Dervishi, Mirzeta Kashnica, Jonida Çeçe, Klarita Konomi, Arbër Troka, Adja Strazimiri, Anila Sulollari, Adrian Kroi, Gëzim Noni, Nikollaq Mihali, Eduart Agalliu, Arlinda Gordani, Denis Xhoxhi, Dhurata Lazaj, Joana Bushi, Igli Tare, Pandeli Carapuli, Arbër Abazi, and the legal entities “Alko Impex General Construction” and “Eurocol” sh.p.k.’ The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, 11.12.2026, at 10:00,” the court announced.