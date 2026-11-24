After Elisa Spiropali’s expulsion and Marjana Koçeku’s departure, the Socialist Party falls to 81 seats in Parliament! Rama must reach out to the PSD

With Elisa Spiropali expelled from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group and Marjana Koçeku having left earlier, the party is now down to 81 seats in Parliament.

The Socialist Party now has 81 members in its parliamentary group, a reduction of two representatives.

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The first to leave the Socialist group was Marjana Koçeku, a lawmaker from Shkodër, who announced on June 14, 2026, that she would continue her term as an independent member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, today, November 24, 2026, the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group voted to expel Elisa Spiropali. In the vote, lawmakers Erion Braçe and Bledi Çuçi abstained, while the majority supported her expulsion.

To pass decisions requiring 84 votes, the Socialists can no longer rely on the votes of their parliamentary group alone. They need at least three additional votes, making cooperation with lawmakers outside the Socialist group important.

In this context, attention turns to Tom Doshi’s Social Democratic Party, which has three lawmakers in Parliament and could be an important factor in securing the necessary votes.